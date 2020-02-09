First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

