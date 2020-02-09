First National Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291,768 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,931,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,859,000 after purchasing an additional 280,469 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 334,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 179,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.19. 133,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,640. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $97.24 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

