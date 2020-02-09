First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 488,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 437,695 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. 2,276,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,505. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

