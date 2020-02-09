First National Trust Co Invests $3.81 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,446 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.09. 2,231,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

