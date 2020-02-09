First National Trust Co Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.99. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

