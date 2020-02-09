First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 101,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.11. 5,396,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,800. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.