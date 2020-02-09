First National Trust Co Purchases 10,886 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

DLR stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,138. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $109.33 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

