First National Trust Co Purchases 127 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded down $51.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,909.59. 444,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,007.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,964.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.