First National Trust Co Purchases 19,174 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. 4,166,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.