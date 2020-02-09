First National Trust Co Purchases 3,091 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after buying an additional 677,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after buying an additional 223,298 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.24. 4,384,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.