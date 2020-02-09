First National Trust Co Purchases 4,953 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Medtronic by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after buying an additional 545,367 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after buying an additional 153,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,617,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,968,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. 3,946,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,997. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average of $109.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

