First National Trust Co Purchases 5,074 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $62.76. 166,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,611. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

