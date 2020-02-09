First National Trust Co Purchases 7,607 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $60.49. 1,260,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,286. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $61.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.