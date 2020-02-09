First National Trust Co Purchases 924 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,880,000 after acquiring an additional 269,113 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 28,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $211.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,344. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

