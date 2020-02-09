First National Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned 0.60% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 56,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375,409 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,329,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 182,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,119.7% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 41,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,181. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.