First National Trust Co Sells 3,820 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.34. 3,515,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

