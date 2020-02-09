First National Trust Co Sells 5,198 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.24. The stock had a trading volume of 729,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.34. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $139.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

