First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.70. 4,331,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 621,484 shares of company stock worth $78,837,446. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

