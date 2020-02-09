First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) versus BCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BCBP) Head-To-Head Survey

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 26.02% 11.92% 1.19% BCB Bancorp 16.05% 10.58% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and BCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $52.83 million 2.76 $14.70 million N/A N/A BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.66 $21.03 million $1.20 10.83

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; sells travelers' checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates 10 full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan offices in Davis and Sonoma; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

