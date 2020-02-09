First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at $527,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 290,361 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,067,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 191,709 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 221,131 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 137,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 533,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after acquiring an additional 125,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,311.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.