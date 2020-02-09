First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 128,096 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.24% of ALLETE worth $51,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ALLETE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in ALLETE by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

NYSE:ALE opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ALLETE Inc has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.14.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

In other news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

