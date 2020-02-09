First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 192,262 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.46% of Otter Tail worth $50,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. CWM LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Williams Capital raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $57.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.