First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 64,447 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $48,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,805,000 after buying an additional 76,197 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,167,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

