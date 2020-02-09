First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 831,849 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 21,329.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831,849 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $48,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,971.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after purchasing an additional 310,066 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $4,788,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

NVO stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

