First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 85,950 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.06% of ONE Gas worth $52,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 176.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.30. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.