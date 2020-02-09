First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.38% of CenterPoint Energy worth $51,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,811 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 991,107 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,321 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,799,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,596,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

