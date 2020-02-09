First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,882 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.86% of MGE Energy worth $50,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MGE Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $81.47.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

