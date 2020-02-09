First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,705 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.25% of Northwest Natural worth $50,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWN shares. ValuEngine cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Williams Capital raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN opened at $73.69 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

