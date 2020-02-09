First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,245,246 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 1,563.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. worth $48,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

NYSE FMS opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Several analysts have commented on FMS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.