First Trust Advisors LP Buys 165,279 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.22% of New Jersey Resources worth $49,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 446.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 178,181 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11,602.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 127,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NJR stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

