First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,760,524 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1,749.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760,524 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.50% of NiSource worth $51,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 1,533.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,821 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,709 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,284 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 500.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,045,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 871,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 895,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 825,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

