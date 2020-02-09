First Trust Advisors LP Buys 350,712 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 684.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,712 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $54,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of THG opened at $138.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.32. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $113.08 and a 12-month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

