First Trust Advisors LP Buys 35,344 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of WPP worth $48,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WPP by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WPP by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in WPP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Wpp Plc has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $70.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

