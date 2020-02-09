First Trust Advisors LP Buys 5,873,138 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 425.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Sirius XM worth $51,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 305,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of SIRI opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,335,751 shares of company stock worth $9,348,039. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

