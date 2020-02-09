First Trust Advisors LP Buys 741,728 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 6,534.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,728 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.19% of Argo Group worth $49,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Argo Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Argo Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Argo Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

ARGO stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

