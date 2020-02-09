First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of United Therapeutics worth $54,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

