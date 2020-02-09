First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,596 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $257,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

