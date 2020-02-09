First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,121 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of HP worth $55,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in HP by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3,092.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,959,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,848 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $21,092,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.