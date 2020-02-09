First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 155.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Five9 worth $52,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Five9 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,163,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,253,000 after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after acquiring an additional 332,721 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 97,979 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVN opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 389.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

In related news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $496,361.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,570 shares of company stock worth $16,972,018. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

