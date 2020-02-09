First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 63,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $51,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 502,314 shares of company stock worth $66,694,985 and sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

