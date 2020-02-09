First Trust Advisors LP Has $48.91 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $48,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,621,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,714,000 after acquiring an additional 118,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,300,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $95.83 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

