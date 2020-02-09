First Trust Advisors LP Has $49.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.77% of Sensient Technologies worth $49,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 771.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXT. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

