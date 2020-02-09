First Trust Advisors LP Has $49.70 Million Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of bluebird bio worth $49,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $163.43.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,889. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.