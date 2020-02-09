First Trust Advisors LP Has $49.77 Million Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,803 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Unilever worth $49,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth $44,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.64 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

