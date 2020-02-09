First Trust Advisors LP Has $50.97 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.41% of NorthWestern worth $50,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 12,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 185,292 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWE opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

