First Trust Advisors LP Has $51.95 Million Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.22% of Spire worth $51,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE:SR opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.14. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

