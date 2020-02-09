First Trust Advisors LP Has $52.18 Million Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,024 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Paycom Software worth $52,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after purchasing an additional 600,640 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 42.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $293.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.84. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $165.98 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

