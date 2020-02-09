First Trust Advisors LP Has $52.30 Million Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Total were worth $52,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,014,217,000 after buying an additional 5,351,860 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Total by 842.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561,821 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after buying an additional 144,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,555,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Total by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 443,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 in the last three months.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

