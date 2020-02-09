First Trust Advisors LP Has $54.42 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Twilio worth $54,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,522,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after buying an additional 215,211 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,014,000 after buying an additional 179,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,558,000 after buying an additional 125,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $192,292.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.78. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

