First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.59% of Avista worth $51,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVA opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.36. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

